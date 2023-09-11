Shadowheart’s VA Starts Baldur’s Gate 3 Twitch Stream, Spends 2 Hours In Character Creator

A familiar voice is returning to the Forgotten Realms, as Jennifer English, the voice of Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3, has started streaming a playthrough on Twitch. In the end, the bulk of the session went the way most did at the start of Baldur’s Gate 3, as most of it was spent in the character creator.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an extensive character creator, with players able to tailor every aspect of their protagonist. Shortly after Baldur’s Gate 3 was released, developer Larian Studios revealed that over 10% of the fanbase spent over an hour in the character creator during the game’s launch weekend, which is a huge number of players, considering how popular the game was upon release.

Jennifer English Has (Almost) Started A Baldur’s Gate 3 Playthrough On Twitch

Shadowheart’s voice actor has joined the 10% of players who spent a long time in the character creator, as Jennifer English’s Twitch channel has started a Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough and two hours were spent building her character. She is joined by her girlfriend, Aliona Baranova, who worked as the Performance Director on Baldur’s Gate 3, with the two playing the game together via split-screen co-op.

After a lot of deliberation and input from the audience, English decided to skip playing Shadowheart as an Origin character and instead opted to play a Wood Elf Wild Magic Sorcerer, while Baranova chose a Forest Gnome Bard. The character mechanic decisions paled in comparison to the appearance selection, which took up the bulk of the stream.

With the characters created, the two managed to get a few rooms into the Nautiloid, which acts as the game’s tutorial, before ending the session with a promise to return in the future. Luckily, most of the character decisions happen in the character creator, with the rest of the major choices spread across the story, so future sessions should get further.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a hugely popular game, and it has attracted a huge audience on Twitch and YouTube due to the sheer variety of ways that people can experience the story. It will be interesting to see a playthrough from people who worked closely on the game for so long and who love engaging with the fans online.