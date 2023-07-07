Baldur’s Gate 3 Players Need Extra Wardrobe Time, Demanding Early Character Creator Access

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have taken to Reddit to demand early access to the character creator mode, as they anticipate spending lots of time in it when the game launches, and they want to get in as early as possible. As a game that uses the Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules, Baldur’s Gate 3 has many character classes, races, and background options for players to design their protagonists before they even get to their aesthetics.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available in Early Access on Steam, giving players a taste of its character creation mode, but it won’t be used in the final game. Every significant update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has required the player to start a new save file, and the same will be true when the game leaves Early Access on August 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fans Want Early Access To The Character Creator For The Final Game

The final Panel From Hell event showed off all of the character classes and races in Baldur’s Gate 3 ahead of the game’s launch. The team also showed off the updated character creator mode in the game, with its expanded options for designing the hero. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit named zakary3888 created a popular thread, asking for Larian Studios to release the character creator early so that fans could save time ahead of launch.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a game has released its character creator early, as titles like Saints Row allowed players to download the Saints Row Boss Factory ahead of launch, where they could design their protagonist and share recipes online. By doing this, fans could have their protagonist ready as soon as the game launched.

An early launch for the character creator might be necessary for Baldur’s Gate 3, as a staggering number of options are available. The hardest part of any expansive RPG like this is finalizing the design of the character you’re going to be staring at for the next 50+ hours, and there is a lot of trial and error that goes into designing the perfect protagonist for your story, so Larian should give fans a break.

Larian famously complained about fans creating the “default Vault Dweller” when Early Access first launched, as most players went with a generic human for their character. Now that there are more options at play, there will be far more fantastical designs that people can show off, but players want as much time as possible to create them.