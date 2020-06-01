Silent Hill will reportedly be at PS5 June 4 reveal event

The next Silent Hill game, reportedly a PS5 exclusive, is said to be about to be revealed, per insider AestheticGamer/Dusk Golem. The insider has shared multiple pieces of information about the title over the last few weeks and now seems pretty sure the game has two possible reveal windows.

According to AestheticGamer, the new Silent Hill is to be “revealed on the 4th” of June, when the PS5 is getting its first next-gen games showcase “or in August,” when Sony has reportedly planned a second State of Play to show even more titles for the incoming PlayStation system.

(1/2) I'll lay this out again bluntly:

Silent Hill if the Japan Studios, Toyama directing, etc, stuff is all true will either be revealed on the 4th or in August. It SHOULD be the 4th as the team is excited to reveal it, the game is PS5 exclusive and it's in a playable state. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 31, 2020

Between the two windows, the insider believes “it should be the 4th as the team is excited to reveal it, the game is PS5 exclusive, and it’s in a playable state.”

The fact it is said to be playable is in line with rumors that Sony would have required developers to show their games running on the real hardware for the event.

The only reason it might skip the June event and go for the August State of Play is that it might not be a launch title, claims Aesthetic Gamer.

At the time being, though, Sony has not made it clear whether it’ll showcase only launch/launch window titles in the first next-gen showcase, or it’ll span across multiple years in the console’s life cycle.

The incoming Silent Hill title is said to be a soft reboot from the original senior members of the Team Silent, which worked on the first four games in the franchise.

Keichiro Toyama would be directing the game, Akira Yamaoka is reportedly making music for it, and Masahiro Ito would be the art director.