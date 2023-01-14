Skull and Bones introduces narrative-driven “investigations” in the latest dev stream

After Ubisoft announced its upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones got postponed again, a new devstream was released on YouTube. The devstream is 30 minutes of gameplay while the developers talk about specific functions in the title. This most recent gameplay stream highlights shanties and different parts of the game’s overworld, but the stream mostly goes over a new feature called investigations.

Investigations are stories that players can piece together by traveling to certain parts of the map. Investigations can be initiated by finding messages in bottles, locating pieces of lost journals, or talking to the NPCs. Once initiating an investigation, players can start finding clues to discover more about the story and find treasure. The devstream showcase one investigation that gamers can do in the game as a sample of how the feature work.

Related: How do Pirate Dens work in Skull and Bones

The investigation shown on stream is about a royal brother and sister, both believing themselves to be the rightful heir to the throne of an African region. The developers showcase newspaper clippings, serving as clues to find the next area to learn more about the story. The developers then find the brother, who sent them to another location. The investigation eventually ends with the developers finding buried treasure.

Ubisoft described Skull and Bones as a not narrative-driven game, with the main focus on sea sailing and exploring dry land. However, investigations will allow players to experience the world and history of the game without having a main story that players need to complete. Skull and Bones is an action-adventure pirate game similar to Rare’s Sea of Thieves. The game takes place within a fictionalized version of the Indian Ocean during the late 17th century, with players being able to explore the eastern coasts of Africa and the East Indies. Ubisoft has postponed the game multiple times while canceling other projects the company was working on.