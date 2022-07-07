How do Pirate Dens work in Skull and Bones

Pirate Dens in Skull and Bones are the primary locations you will visit after exploring the game. When you’re ready to step off your ship and prepare more supplies, heading to the nearest Pirate Den will be the best location to do everything you need. In this guide, we’re going to cover how Pirate Dens work in Skull and Bones.

What to do at Pirate Dens

These are the more significant hubs in Skull and Bones. Next, you’ll start the game in Sainte-Anne, a notable Pirate Hub for you to return. Here, you can craft helpful items, create ships, and prepare equipment for your next journey out to sea. You will want to ensure you have plenty of provisions for your crew and cannonballs to destroy enemy ships while exploring, as these can directly lead to your demise if you don’t bring enough with you.

If you’re playing online or with friends, a Pirate Hub will be a good place to meet up before you set sail. Several contracts will be available for you from several pirates awaiting you at these locations, which is one of the best ways to increase your infamy. You won’t be able to purchase many of the best items in Skull and Bones without infamy, making these your top priority when you start the game.

When you’re not spending time on the sea, most of your activity time will be at these Pirate Dens. They will be scattered throughout the game for you to explore, and as your infamy increases, the pirates at these locations will offer you better contracts and equipment. We encourage you to return to these locations and grab the latest rewards.