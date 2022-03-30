Slitterhead developer launches new video series, interviews Resident Evil creator for debut

We’ve had lots of questions since Slitterhead’s announcement trailer. What is the release date? Is it an open-world game? Creator Keiichiro Toyama has questions too, and that’s what this new video series is all about.

Toyama, known for creating Silent Hill and Gravity Rush, founded Bokeh Game Studio nearly two years ago now. The developer has released a series of dev diaries detailing the game’s progress, but the latest video is changing things up. This is the first entry in what Bokeh is calling the “Golden Hour series,” which will “invite known creators from the game industry and beyond,” according to the video description. First up is Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami.

Resident Evil and Silent Hill are considered rival franchises by many, so seeing their two creators sit down and talk about the horror genre is a real treat. For about 40 minutes, Toyama and Mikami discuss what it means to design a horror game, creating versus producing, and their respective legacies. The video might not run for a full hour like the name suggests, but it’s packed with great anecdotes and insight.

As for our own Slitterhead questions, we don’t know when the game will release or even what platforms it’s headed to. Toyama and other Bokeh staffers have discussed the setting and gameplay in previous videos, so we do have an answer to the open-world question. Slitterhead is not an open-world game, but it will have scenarios in which you can approach enemies in combat, sneak around them, or run away.