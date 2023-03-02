Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke March 2023 Community Days are coming to Pokémon Go, with a powerful Water-type move

The first community day for the Rising Heroes season in Pokémon Go has been announced, and it features Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke. These two Pokémon will appear much more frequently in the wild during their March 2023 Community Day, allowing players to add them and their evolved forms to their collection. Players who acquire these Pokémon and evolve them will have the chance to teach them Surf to their final forms.

The March 2023 Community Day is set to occur on March 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in a player’s local time zone. Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will frequently spawn throughout the event, with a chance to catch shiny versions of both Pokémon.

Should players evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke into Slowking or Slowbro, these Pokémon will know the powerful Water-type charged attack Surf. This move is exclusive to them only on the Community Days or by using an Elite Charged TM.

To assist players with evolving these Pokémon into their final forms, a Timed Research will be available during the event to provide them with a King’s Rock. There will also be a Special Research in the store called Slow and Slower, providing players with more items to assist them during the Community Day event.

In addition, rather than requiring players to make Galarian Slowpoke their buddy and catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon to evolve it, they need to catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon, which should be much easier to complete with multiple Slowpoke appearing throughout the event.

After the Community Day has ended, Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will appear in four-star raids for a limited time, giving players a chance to finish up the event with more Slowpoke encounters.

This Community Day event seems like a good way to help players who have yet to capture a Galarian Slowpoke or evolve one, but it might be weaker. Giving Slowbro and Slowking Surf will vary up their moveset, and it might make them stronger, but they shouldn’t be too different from their current standings in the PvP meta.