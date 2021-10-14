Best moveset for Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon you’ll consider adding to your collection in Pokémon Go. How you use them in battle and against other players comes down to their stats and determining their best moveset. In this guide, we’re going to break down the best moveset you can teach Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Slowking is a Poison and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks, but it is resistant against Fairy, Fighting, Grass, and Poison-type moves. At max level, Galarian Slowking has a maximum CP of 2,717, an attack of 162, a defense of 154, and a stamina of 182. While it does have a decent amount of attack, it all comes down to the moves it can use during a battle.

There are all of the moves Galarian Slowking can learn.

Fast moves

Acid (Poison-type) – 6 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Hex (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Future Sight (Psychic-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

When it comes to picking an ideal fast move, your best bet is to go with confusion. It has the highest attack of all three of the choices while providing a decent amount of energy. While it gives one less energy per turn than hex, it does far more damage, significantly making up this difference if you’re looking to apply some damage with Galarian Slowking.

The next choice comes down to picking Galarian Slowking’s charged moves. The option you always want to go with is shadow ball. It’s a superb Ghost-type attack that you can use against Ghost and other Psychic-type opponents.

For your next choice, it’s a toss-up between future sight or sludge wave. Both of these are solid choices for Galarian Slowking. You can go with sludge wave to give Galarian Slowking a wider variety of attacks against opponents, and it’s super effective against Fairy and Grass-types. Alternatively, future is another solid choice that is super effective against Fighting or Poison-types. However, Galarian Slowking’s ideal fast move is already a Psychic-type. So it all comes down to your choice, so long as shadow ball is included in the moveset.

The best moveset you can give Galarian Slowking is the fast move confusion and the charged moves shadow ball and future sight or sludge wave.