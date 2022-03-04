Smite developer is using its Russian game sales to support Ukraine

Smite might not have Robin Hood on its roster, but that’s not stopping developer Hi-Rez Studios from redistributing some wealth. In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the team is doing what it can for those caught in the crossfire.

Several companies have made donations to the cause. Notably, The Pokemon Company sent $200,000 to Ukraine through GlobalGiving. Hi-Rez is also making a donation of $50,000 to UNICEF, but that’s just part of the plan, according to studio CEO Stewart Chisam on Twitter. That number is going to grow: “100% of revenue from Russia in March and April” will also be donated to UNICEF, Chisam stated. Some companies like CD Projekt have cut off Russian sales entirely, and that method is perfectly fine. Hi-Rez, however, is sticking it to the Russian leadership by using their own funds against them in support of Ukraine. That’s pretty rad.

The games industry has been rallying around Ukraine a lot. EA also stopped its Russian sales, while the EA Sports division is removing Russian teams from its games. The situation is particularly dire for studios like GSC Game World, which is located in Ukraine itself. Stalker 2 development has paused while the team focuses on the safety of its employees and their families. It intends to start back up “after the victory” over Russia.