Sonic Frontiers is getting Sonic Adventure 2’s classic SOAP shoes as DLC

The release of Sonic Frontiers is just around the corner, and Sonic Team is drumming up a last bit of excitement before the big day with a promotional tie-in. But this isn’t just any old bit of cross-corporation promotional mojo. Sonic fans will have the limited-time opportunity to pick up an in-game pair of the iconic shoes from Sonic Adventure 2.

That might not seem like that big a deal, but in the absence of many other accessorizable elements, Sonic’s shoes are one of his most defining traits. The pair of sneakers in question, originally spawned from a cross-promotional agreement with now-obsolete shoe brand SOAP for the release of Sonic Adventure 2, were designed with grooves in the soles to facilitate grinding on rails, a mechanic that the game introduced in 3D. The shoes were put into cold storage for every subsequent game, but Sonic Adventure 2 fans will soon be able to relive those halcyon days with some free Sonic Frontiers DLC.

Image via Sega

All you have to do is sign up for the Sonic Frontiers newsletter via the game’s official site. You can choose your platform of choice when you sign up and will receive the code to unlock the shoes sometime after the game’s November 8 release date, with more details on how to actually use the code following soon. There’s a generous window for applying for the shoe-based DLC, too, as fans will have until January 31 to sign up for the newsletter and reap the rewards.

Sonic Frontiers has proven a little divisive among the fanbase, with so-called “open-zone” gameplay forming the backbone of the game, unlike previous games’ stricter, more level-based progression. Still, with several returning locations from previous Sonic titles and the recent reveal of Super Sonic, Frontiers has the potential to be a triumphant return to form for the franchise’s 3D games.