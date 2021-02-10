Sony to offer beta test for MLB The Show 21, registration now open

One week after Sony made its release announcement for MLB The Show 21, the company has now informed baseball fans and fans of the franchise that, much like last year, a closed beta test will be offered for this year’s game.

According to the MLB The Show 21 Twitter account, the beta test will help Sony get an idea of how cross-platform and cross-gen play is working before the game’s April release. Players who sign up and are selected for the closed beta will be able to participate in a private forum and give feedback on MLB The Show 21.

Help us test cross-platform and cross-gen play. MLB The Show 21 Tech Test Registration starts now: https://t.co/iGrgXJPqRI

Signups close on February 15th at 10 AM (PT). — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 10, 2021

The beta, which is not a representation of the full game, will go live on February 23 at 10 AM PT. Players will be able to try out several modes, ranging from The Show’s Diamond Dynasty Events as well as Battle Royale. Sign up for the closed beta can be found on the MLB The Show website.