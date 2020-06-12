Sorry Guardian, Bungie has closed the door on Trials of Osiris this weekend

Trails of Osiris is off to a rough start for the Season of Arrivals. Bungie has made the decision to disable Trials this weekend, due to a bug that meant people who had gone Flawless could not make their trip to the Lighthouse.

We are investigating an issue where players are unable to visit the Lighthouse after completing a Flawless Trials Passage.



Trials of Osiris has been disabled for the remainder of the weekend, and will be unavailable until this issue can be resolved.



Stay tuned for updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 12, 2020

Trials of Osiris is Destiny 2’s top PvP activity where teams of three throw down on a random map each weekend. The doors open on Fridays, and the weekend is filled with teams trying to get a Flawless run. Going Flawless means winning seven matches in a row, against increasingly tough competition, until you are the one team who emerges victorious. Managing to pull it off nets you a trip to the Lighthouse, and some very rare loot that only the top players will ever get their hands on.

Unfortunately, players who managed to go Flawless this weekend ran into a problem when they were unable to take that trip to the Lighthouse and get their rewards. Despite their displays of skill, no special rewards were waiting at the end of their almost certainly sweaty matches.

Season of Arrivals has, unfortunately, been hit with a few bugs since it launched this week. Some quests have been bugged, meaning players cannot progress in the game, while others have been saddled with an inventory full of Umbral Engrams that they cannot decode, meaning they can’t pick up any other Engrams.

In a way, it is understandable, as we imagine much of the work for this season was done with everyone working from home, but it is still an unfortunate start to the new season after last season left many players wanting more. Hopefully, Bungie will be able to get it all sorted quickly, and Trials will be back next weekend.