Don’t miss this special broadcast to discuss Update 1.2 for Genshin Impact

About two weeks before the release of Update 1.2, the official YouTube page for the open-world adventure title will host a Special Broadcast for the game. The video will premiere on December 11, 2020 at 11 ET.

We don’t know much about the content of the broadcast, although the features of Update 1.2 is a planned topic for discussion. Genshin Impact’s Twitter account is encouraging the use of #TheChalkPrinceandtheDragon, which could signal a banner event for Albedo.

Genshin Impact’s popularity has remained steady since its initial release, earning two Game Awards nominations for the Best Role Playing and Best Mobile Game categories. Mihoyo plans to release Update 1.2 on December 23, with another update to follow in February. The game is available on PC, iOS, Android, PS4, and PS5, with a Nintendo Switch version currently in development.