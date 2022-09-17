Splatoon 3 datamining may hint at three new Salmon Run modes coming in future updates

A reliable dataminer has discovered potential new Salmon Run modes in Splatoon 3. The dataminer, who goes by OatmealDome on Twitter, found new modes labeled Pair, Underground, and Contest in the title’s files. These new game modes are likely part of an upcoming update that Nintendo has yet to announce. OatmealDome believes these modes are possibly for Salmon Run, with Pair and Underground having their own pay grades and titles. Underground will also have higher quotas than the typical Salmon Run game.

OatmealDome suggests that the modes could also be a limited-time event like the Big Run. Salmon Run is a game mode introduced as a limited event in Splatoon 2 and returned as permanent mode called Salmon Run Next Wave in Splatoon 3. Salmon Run is a co-op multiplayer event, where up to four players can team up to fight off three waves of enemies. Each wave has a timer, and the players have to fulfill a quota to complete a wave. The main goal of Salmon Run is to defeat enemies called Salmonids and collect items they drop called Power Eggs and Golden Eggs.

[Splatoon 3]



There are three possible new Salmon Run modes coming in a future update: “Pair”, “Underground”, and "Contest".



Pair and Underground will have their own pay grades and titles.



In addition, Underground will have higher quotas (per wave: +3 / +5 / +7) than normal. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) September 16, 2022

If players fail to fulfill the quota, all players then get splatted, and their shifts are terminated. The quota in each Salmon Run is determined by how many players are present and the ranks of all the players. Players’ rank and Job title are separate from the main Splatoon 3 multiplayer level and rank. The five ranks for Salmon Run are Apprentice, Part-Timer, Go-Getter, Overachiever, and Profreshional.

The potential new Salmon Run modes OatmealDome discovered could add more variety to the gameplay and make it fresh for players who have exhausted all possible gameplay opportunities currently presented in the mode. Splatoon 3 has proven to be a massive hit for Nintendo, especially in its home country of Japan, so it makes sense that the game will receive updates going forward.