Splatoon 3 will have a Direct this week after a long drought of new info

It’s been a while since we learned anything new about Splatoon 3. The competitive squid shooter is still on track to launch on Nintendo Switch this September, but the last we heard of the game, it was confirmed to have a form of cloud saves. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 promotion has taken most of Nintendo’s marketing bandwidth, but for the much-anticipated shooter sequel, we’ll be learning a lot more very soon.

Nintendo confirmed on Twitter that a new Splatoon 3 Direct is scheduled for this week. “Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates,” the announcement reads. The Direct will air Wednesday, August 10 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT. Nintendo didn’t hint at what sort of information the showcase will include, but 30 minutes leaves a lot of room for new stuff.

As for what’s already confirmed for Splatoon 3, we do know a good amount. Every basic weapon from the previous games will be returning, so if you mained the Aerospray MG, N-Zap ’85, Splattershot Pro, or any other classic weapon before, you’ll be able to continue doing so in the new game. Of course, there are new weapons being added to the arsenal too.

The Crab Tank and Zipcaster were revealed nearly a year ago: the former is almost like a mech for the Inklings, while the latter works as a grappling hook, letting you get the drop on your opponents from above. After those, we learned about the Killer Wail 5.1 and Big Bubbler, new versions of existing weapons. The Killer Wail 5.1 is an array of six speakers that fire ink on their own, and the Big Bubbler is a large stationary stank with an ink-proof shield.

The Splatoon 3 Direct is this week, and the game will arrive a month later. Splatoon 3’s release date is Friday, September 9. A new Switch OLED model themed after the game will be available two weeks before the game launches, on August 26.