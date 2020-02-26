Square Enix not releasing PS5, Xbox Series X-only games anytime soon

As part of its Q3 Financial Briefing Q&A, Square Enix has revealed that it’s not planning on releasing next-gen exclusive games anytime soon.

The publisher is going to take full advantage of backwards compatibility, which will allow its incoming PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles to run properly, or possibly better, on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A similar strategy has been announced by Ubisoft’s CEO Yves Guillemot, who confirmed PlayStation plans for backwards compatibility in a recent Q&A session.

“The next-generation consoles will have backward compatibility, so we plan for the time being to make our new titles available for both current and next-generation consoles,” the Final Fantasy maker shared with the investors.

“It will therefore be somewhat farther down the road that we release titles exclusively for the next-generation consoles.”

Square Enix still has several current-gen games in its pipeline, including the much anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake, slated for April 10, 2020.

The title is a PS4 launch exclusive but is said to be coming to other platforms, likely Xbox One and PC, one year after the original release.

Next-gen plans are already in place, though, and include a triple-A action-RPG game based on a brand new intellectual property from the development team behind Final Fantasy XV, Luminous Productions.

Outriders, a People Can Fly game published by Square Enix, has been recently moved to a Q4 2020 release as it’s going to support PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch, alongside already announced PS4 and Xbox One versions.