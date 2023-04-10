Star Wars Jedi: Survivor actor has critically demanded one item to appear in the game

Star Wars fans have been busily celebrating the franchise throughout the weekend in London during the massive in-person Star Wars Celebration event. On Sunday, Jedi: Survivor fans got the chance to check out the final gameplay trailer, and shortly after the reveal, the actor behind Cal Kestis himself, Cameron Monaghan, took to the stage.

He shared a few details about the upcoming game set to launch close to the end of this month. He didn’t take to the central stage to spill all the secrets of the story or solely talk about the newest features. Instead, Monaghan focused on the gameplay aspect of the previous game that he hopes makes it over into this highly anticipated sequel: Ponchos.

Will there be ponchos in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

The primary focus for Monaghan’s visit was to jokingly pressure game director Stig Asmussen to answer if ponchos are set to return to Jedi: Survivor. They were the primary cosmetic item players could locate in the first game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and were optional exploration rewards after locating treasures hidden throughout the levels.

Following several previews, many have confirmed that Cal Kestis will have multiple unique cosmetic items to pick from and will also have the chance to change his facial hair and hairstyles. However, as Monaghan points out, ponchos seem distinctly missing from these choices, despite him joking that it was a requirement in his contract on why he’d return to the second game.

So far, based on the little information we have on Jedi: Survivor and not knowing every cosmetic the team has planned for the game, we cannot confirm if ponchos are an option this time around. The development team may have tried pulling away from this choice to show Cal’s growth since the first game, but we’re going to hazard a guess that there might be one, maybe two, of these cosmetics available in the game as a nod to the first one.

We won’t be able to confirm this until Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on April 28, but we’re holding out hope to see them return.