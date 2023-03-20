Star Wars Jedi: Survivor story trailer gives a glimpse at Cal’s next adventure

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is just over a month away from release, and fans are eager to get their hands on the newest game in the Star Wars universe. To build hype for Cal’s next adventure, EA and Respawn have released a new story trailer showcasing some of the characters and places players can expect to see when the game releases on April 28 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This new entry to the series takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and sees an older, more experienced Cal Kestis trying to restore and preserve the remains of the Jedi Order.

The trailer gives us a good look at multiple new force-capable characters joining Cal in his journey. We also see the return of some of Cal’s old friends Merrin, Greez Ditzus, and Cere Junda, to name a few. As well as characters, we get a look at some of the planets you’ll be exploring this time around, including the recently revealed Koboh and Coruscant, the original home of the Jedi order before its destruction.

As well as narrative details, the trailer also shows off some new gameplay featuring a battle with another lightsaber-wielding foe, wall-running from a giant spider-like machine, the new grappling hook, several moves of the new light saber stances, the puzzle focussed Jedi chambers, and some combos featuring characters like Merrin assisting Cal in combat.

Given the popularity of the first game, it seems likely we will see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be another hit for the series and could be one of the better entries to the catalog of Star Wars video games. If that turns out to be the case, we’ll hopefully get at least one more game with Kestis to finish his story in a trilogy. With new gameplay elements, a more expansive galaxy, and some quality-of-life improvements, it’s looking like a great new addition to the Star Wars legacy and hopefully not the last we see of Cal Kestis.