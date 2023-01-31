Steel City Interactive lays out 2023 roadmap for Undisputed

After a lengthy wait, the boxing game Undisputed (fka eSports Boxing Club) is now live on the Steam platform. And just hours after the release of Undisputed’s early access version, developer Steel City Interactive is looking ahead to the future of the title. In a message on social media, the developers hinted at what’s to come in Undisputed, including new features that will be added throughout the early access.

On Twitter, the Undisputed team tweeted out the next steps for the early access of Undisputed. Among the new additions that are set to come this year include new fighters and arenas, gameplay tweaks to ensure competitive balance, custom taunts, and additional punch and move sets.

Additionally, Steel City Interactive plans to roll out the title’s career mode. The mode was not made available on Day 1, as the only available ways of playing were through local games & Prizefights, as well as online competition. In addition to a career mode, users will also be able to create, customize, and share characters that can be used within Undisputed. Added accessibility features are also slated to be on the way in 2023.

Take a look at some of the features planned during the course of Undisputed Early Access. #BecomeUndisputed 🥊 pic.twitter.com/AqDM6gA6yk — Undisputed (@PlayUndisputed) January 31, 2023

As mentioned earlier, today marked the first day of Undisputed’s early access. The early access will only be available on PC via Steam. The new title is the first simulation boxing game to be released in over a decade, but it does appear that some issues have arisen.

Mainly, one of the more talked about problems on the Undisputed subreddit is the frame rate of the game, particularly on the Steam Deck. Several users have indicated that there have been problems with running a solid 60 FPS, and are instead sitting in the 20s.