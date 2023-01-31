How to play the Undisputed early access edition

On January 31, Steel City Interactive officially ended the over two year long wait, and released the early access edition of Undisputed. The wait for the highly anticipated boxing game has officially ended, but now it’s time to figure out how to play the early access edition. So, let’s take a look at how you can jump into the ring in Undisputed.

How to get access to the Undisputed early access

In order to play the early access of Undisputed, one must purchase the title on Steam. The new game is available on the online marketplace, and only on Steam. The price for Undisputed is $29.99.

The early access edition of Undisputed is only available on PC. For those hoping that it would be made available for the Xbox and PlayStation platforms, no dice. Once early access ends, the title will be released in full and be made available for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Until then, only those on PC will be able to play.

Thus, it’s important to know whether your PC can run Undisputed. Check out our primer on the list of PC requirements and specifications needed in order to run the game.

Also, we should note that not all features that will be in the finished product will be in the early access edition. For example, the first day of early access did not include the title’s career mode. Additionally, the full list of fighters will not be made available. Boxing fans can check out our look at all the boxers that are available during early access.