Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin reportedly has a massive 70GB file size

We’re a few months out from the release date of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, which means there’s plenty of time to learn more about the game before launch. The latest report might make you wince for your hard drive.

According to PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, Final Fantasy Origin weighs in at a whopping 71.5 gigs — and that’s before the day one patch. There are a few things to note here. One, the tweet only names the PlayStation 5 version of the game, and file sizes can vary between platforms. Additionally, these unearthed file sizes can change before launch. Regardless, that reported file size is sure to raise some eyebrows.

“Launch” is a slightly looser term here, as Final Fantasy Origin will include an early access period as a digital pre-order bonus. Putting your money down early gets you in on March 15, while the game becomes available to everyone else on March 18. That’s the case for all platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Pre-orders include the Rebellion, Braveheart, and Lustrous Shield weapons too.

If you’re planning to buy Final Fantasy Origin on disc, be aware that the physical version is missing content. Digital pre-orders also include three bonus missions that will not be available separately. Going digital is the only way to play them.