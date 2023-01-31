Street Fighter Duel is the series’ first RPG, but it’s only coming to mobile

Capcom is teaming up with Crunchyroll Games to deliver Street Fighter fans the first RPG game in the series, Street Fighter: Duel. The prospect of a non-fighting Street Fighter title is enticing, but the RPG title will be exclusive to iOS and Android mobile devices. Duel is a 2D game where players can use a character’s abilities by tapping the screen. The title is described as featuring PvP combat and uses a card mechanic. Players can form a team of three fighters, consisting of the many iconic characters from the Street Fighter series, to fight through Shadaloo’s army of mech clones.

IGN gave fans their first look at Duel, detailing what the game will include. Players can play the game’s story mode through either real-time RPG combat or auto-battling. Since Duel is a mobile title, the game will have in-app purchases that will allow fighters to level up. Fortunately, players can also level up fighters through normal gameplay, meaning they don’t have to rely on microtransactions. The game is set to star over 40 classic Street Fighter characters at launch, including Ryu, Chun-Li, Ken, Cammy, Akuma, Guile, Blanka, and Seth.

The time to fight is now! Street Fighter: Duel is coming soon to iOS and Android devices! 🤜💥



Pre-register today: https://t.co/LyB0zO4S9d pic.twitter.com/CA6Sy7KDKh — Street Fighter: Duel by Crunchyroll Games (@StreetFighterDL) January 31, 2023

Players can pre-register for Street Fighter: Duel by finding the game on either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. By pre-registering the title, players will be awarded with in-game currencies, an avatar frame, and a character box. The game has certain tiers that players can unlock by pre-registering. The more players that register for the game, the higher the tier, and the higher the tier, the more rewards are handed out. There are five tiers, with the highest being over 1 million players.

Duel will not be the only Street Fighter game coming this year, as the fabled Street Fighter VI is set to launch on June 2. The Street Fighter VI launch roster will feature a robust roster of playable characters, starring a mix of iconic characters and brand-new ones.