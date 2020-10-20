Take-Two responds to NBA 2K21 unskippable ad backlash
A response from Take-Two regarding the ad controversy.
Earlier this week, NBA 2K21 players began to notice that unskippable ads were popping up in the game’s loading screen. This is not the first time that Take-Two has opted to add these types of ads in-game. NBA 2K19 and NBA 2K20 both had unskippable ads at one point in those games’ life-cycles, and in the two instances, users were frustrated over the placement of said ads.
Today, Take-Two responded to the backlash surrounding this controversy, as the company apologized for the controversial addition that was made earlier this week.
In a statement that was tweeted out on the NBA 2K Twitter account, Take-Two acknowledged the placement of the ads. The company stated that it is aware that these ads “impacted our players’ experience in a way we didn’t intend,” and that these ads were not meant to run as part of NBA 2K21’s pre-game introduction.
Take-Two capped off the statement by noting that this issue will be fixed for future episodes of 2KTV (where the ads aired).