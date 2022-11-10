Tauros receives an updated appearance and typing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

The leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been relentless these past few days. The Pokémon Community has been endlessly going through these images to learn more about the upcoming Pokémon set to appear in the Paldea region. A handful of favorites will supposedly receive a few updates, such as Tauros, the previous Normal-type Pokémon that initially appeared in the first generation.

If these leaks are true, the Paldean Tauros version will have a darker coat and twisted horns. There will be three versions of the Paldean Tauros. There will be a standard version that looks like a darker color swap from the original and the two others, one with red streaks in its fur and another with blue stripes. The standard Paldean Tauros will supposedly be a Fighting type, the one with red streaks will be a Fighting and Fire-type, and the one with blue streaks will be a Fighting and Water-type.

Making it a Fighting-type makes it a standout option from its original Normal-type, and it could be fun for players to try unique combinations with on their team, far more than having another Normal-type type to pick from. The updated appearance doesn’t seem to be hitting fans too much, but the modifier versions for the Fire and Water-type choices are far more alluring to fans. The return of this Pokémon from the Kanto region is one of several, with Primeape supposedly getting an update, along with Tentacool.

Similar to the previous leaks happening throughout the week, we have to take this information with a grain of salt. We cannot confirm the validity of these claims or the images passed around by those leaking the game. Unfortunately, we do not have our hands on it, and there has been no official announcement by the Pokémon Company.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be release on November 18 for the Nintendo Switch.