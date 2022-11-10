Tentacool and Tentacruel go for a nice leisurely… walk?! in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks

Spoiler warning for those who want to go into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet blind, don’t read further if you want to remain clueless about the new games. There is still a lot of new Pokémon getting leaked for Scarlet and Violet, with the latest batch of leaks showing off the convergent species of Tenatacool and Tentacruel. The crazy thing about the convergent Tenatacool and Tentacruel is that they can wall on land with their vines.

The convergent Tentacool and Tentacruel are separate species and have different typings than normal Tentacool and Tentacruel. The convergent Tentacool and Tentacruel are mushrooms rather than weird jellyfish and poisonous octopus hybrids. The convergent Pokémon have mushroom heads, and instead of tentacles, they have vines coming from their heads. Convergent Tentacool is named Toedschool, though not much else is known about these Pokémon at the time of this writing.

Convergent Pokémon are new types of Pokémon introduced for Scarlet and Violet. Convergent Pokémon are new species that independently developed similar or identical characteristics and body parts from pre-existing Pokémon. Convergent Pokémon are based on real-life convergent evolution and parallel evolution. In real life, multiple species share the same characteristics but are not connected genetically and evolved in different parts of the world.

The only other Convergent Pokémon confirmed is Wiglett, a Convergent Pokémon of Diglett. Whereas Diglett is a small, mole-like Pokémon, Wiglett is a water eel Pokémon. Both Pokémon are not the same species and aren’t regional forms of each other, yet they still look the same.

The Convergent Tentacool and Tentacruel were some of the many Pokémon leaked online in the past few days. Other new Pokémon include Wiglett’s evolved form Wugtrio, Armarouge and Ceruledge’s baby form named Charcadet, Dunsparce’s secretly brilliant evolution known as Dudunsparce, a pair of mice Pokémon labeled Tandemaus, and the three starter evolutions — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. All the leaked images are not official announcements from The Pokémon Company or Nintendo and should be taken with a grain of salt.