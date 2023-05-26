The latest The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch has stopped players from being able to use the item duplication glitch to copy gear, crushing the hopes and dreams of fans around the world. This means that one of the most useful exploits in Tears of the Kingdom is gone, and players will have to forage their own equipment rather than relying on bugs.

Before the release of the latest patch, it was possible to use the item duplication glitch in Tears of the Kingdom by performing a shield jump while using the paraglider, then dropping items, causing copies to spawn on the ground. This allowed players to duplicate rare items with ease, such as Diamonds or Lynel Sabers, which could also be used as an infinite Rupee glitch, by selling the excess gear to a shopkeeper and allowing you to earn as much money as you want without needing to work for it.

Related: Tears Of The Kingdom – King Dorephan Location

New Tears Of The Kingdom Patch Fixes Item Duplication Glitch

Screenshot via Reddit

The days of Link making it rain Diamonds across the fields of Hyrule are at an end. The 1.1.2 Tears of the Kingdom patch is now live, with its details noted on the official Nintendo Support site.

While it’s not referred to by name, there is a section called “Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience,” which fans have discovered includes shutting down the item duplication glitch.

The 1.1.2 patch also fixed a few other issues, including an audio bug that caused the music to play much higher than expected. An issue with the “Camera Work in the Depths” quest has also been fixed, as a glitch prevented the player from progressing further in the storyline. Other minor glitches have been fixed, but they’re not on the same level of importance as the item duplication glitch.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – The Wind Temple Location

It’s no surprise that Nintendo rushed out a patch to fix the item duplication glitch, considering how it breaks the game and trivializes the experience. Tears of the Kingdom has a survival element, where the player has limited resources, especially as their weapons are made of cheese and keep breaking every five minutes. If Link can jump in the air and spawn a bunch of high-end gear, it makes the whole game too easy.