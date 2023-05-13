Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get To The Wind Temple

There are several temples that you will find while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These temples are critical locations where you’ll unlock new abilities and protect Hyrule from the Demon King. The Wind Temple is one of these locations, and it’s a tricky location to reach.

There are a few ways you can reach the Wind Temple, but there is something you need to do before you reach this area and attempt to complete this dungeon. This guide covers how to get to the Wind Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find The Wind Temple in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wind Temple is at the center of the massive Blizzard that is happening in Hebra Mountains in Tears of the Kingdom. You can reach this location by heading to the northwest of Central Hyrule. You’ll need to head up through Hyrule Ridge and proceed across the large gap between Hyrule Ridge and Tabantha Frontier. We recommend going to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower to glide across this area and reach the other side.

From here, you can find the Wind Temple by going to the northwest and reaching the peak of the Hebra Mountains. However, this location is extremely difficult to climb in Tears of the Kingdom. Although you can navigate this area using your powers and reach the top of the Blizzard to get into the Wind Temple alone, it is strongly recommended to go to Rito Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Rito Village is one of the many villages that you can find in Tears of the Kingdom, and this is where you will recruit Tulin. He’s a character who appeared during Breath of the Wild and will become a companion that can briefly aid you. He has a power known as Gust that you can use, and if you follow the main quest, Tulin of Rito Village, you’ll be able to scale up the mountain to reach the Wind Temple.

This process is much easier in Tears of the Kingdom with Tulin’s power, which is why we strongly recommend it. First, he will join you as you go to Rito Village and speak with the elder. Then, you and Tulin will team up to learn about what’s causing the Blizzard at the Wind Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To ascend the Wind Temple, reach the top of Hebra Mountain, and speak with Huck, who you can speak with. Starting at this point, you can use Tulin’s Gust power to glide further using your Paraglider and begin your climb. You’ll need to use many of your powers to traverse this area, with Ascend being endlessly helpful for jumping through rocks.

When you reach higher in the sky, closer to the Blizzard, there are several ships sailing through the sky. You can jump on their masts to bounce into the air, making it easier to glide through using your Paraglider and reach the top. At the top, dive into the middle of the Blizzard, and you will arrive at the Wind Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

