In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Zora Domain is in disarray. The entire kingdom is currently covered in sludge, polluting its clean waters and injuring the inhabitants. Prince Sidon has been dispatched to stop the encroaching dirt, but it’s up to Link to track down King Dorephan to learn how to stop the menace once and for all.

In order to be put onto the track for King Dorephan, you need to complete the early sections of the game and unlock the Regional Phenomena quest. Head East to Zora’s Domain and follow the storyline until you meet Prince Sidon. You will eventually be given a quest to eavesdrop on some Zora kids, who will give you some incredibly vague tips as to the king’s location.

Related: Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sold Out?

Where Is King Dorephan In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The clue you are given is that King Dorephan is hiding in a secret location behind a waterfall, which is somewhere between Zora’s Domain and Ploymus Mountain in Tears of the Kingdom. There are many waterfalls in this area, and you can go looking behind them all… or you can check the screenshot of the map below. The entrance is labeled with a treasure chest icon and the king’s location with a skull. The screenshot above also shows what the location looks like from the outside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head behind the waterfall and into a new area called the Pristine Sanctum. The walls are slippy, so you won’t be able to climb up to the entrance, but you can use the Ascend ability to slip into one of the ledges.

Screenshot By Gamepur

In this room, you will see King Dorephan, who will provide you with some exposition and give you some King’s Scales, along with the next quest marker for the storyline. Your next stop is a visit to Prince Sidon in Mipha Court.

Related: Zelda Fan’s Love for Gaming Rekindled Thanks to Tears of the Kingdom

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers