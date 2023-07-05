Tears Of The Kingdom’s Ver 1.2.0 Patch Fixes Even More Duplication Glitches

Nintendo has released a new patch for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, once again targeting various duplication glitches, rendering them defunct. This has drawn the ire of fans, who use these bugs to replicate some of the more difficult-to-acquire items to cut down on grinding.

Tears of the Kingdom has many items that are a pain to find, such as Diamonds and Lynel Sabers. It didn’t take long for players to discover a way to copy items using a variety of glitches, many of which involved dropping gear in the middle of performing a separate action. Unfortunately, Nintendo wasn’t happy with the item duplication glitches in Tears of the Kingdom, so the patches have stopped them from working. However, players quickly discovered new ones to fill the gap.

The Ver 1.2.0 patch for Tears of the Kingdom is now available to download, with the patch notes available on the official Nintendo of America website. Along with the usual bug fixes related to the quest lines and performance tweaks, the new patch also closes some of the duplication glitches players have used since the last patch.

One duplication glitch that has been shut involves Tobio’s Hollow Chasm. A glitch allowed the player to copy items by fusing them into arrows and firing them using a multi-shot bow into the air, causing them to fall and be duplicated. As of the Ver 1.2.0 patch, Tobio’s Hollow Chasm glitch and other duplication methods that fans have uncovered no longer work.

If you want to keep duplicating items, then it’s possible to stop the game from being updated. If you disable auto-updates in the Nintendo Switch’s System menu and boot the game when not connected to the Internet (or refuse an update), you can keep playing on the older versions. Remember that other Tears of the Kingdom glitches can prevent progress in certain quests, which the patches also fix, so you might get stuck in other ways.

The Tears of the Kingdom item duplication arms race isn’t over yet, as it won’t be long until fans discover new ways to copy their equipment. Tears of the Kingdom is a massive game, and there are likely many other ways to duplicate items that fans haven’t discovered yet. It’s just a case of making the most of these exploits until they are inevitably fixed.