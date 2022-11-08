Terraria 1.4.5 announced for 2023, will include Dead Cells content

Terraria’s newest update has been announced, and the spell-shooting sword-slashing combat will be joined by the hack-and-slash roguelite Dead Cells. This is another indie collaboration for the beloved survival game and will allow players to enjoy the new content in Terraria themed to this Metroidvania adventure. This also further advances Terraria’s relationship with other indie developers in the market.

In an official developer post, it was stated that work on the future update will begin in the new year after they complete the necessary hotfixes for Version 1.4.4. This does imply that work has not yet begun on this new version, but that it’s soon to come on the developer’s calendar. Eventually, the developers also hope to add other features such as crossplay by the end of 2023, which should help expand the community even further.

This is an equal exchange, and on Dead Cells’ side, they’re getting some Terraria content as well. There’s a special weapon coming to Dead Cells, the heavenly sword Starfury, which allows you to strike down enemies with a glowing pink sword that will cause stars to fall from the sky and hit enemies around you. This iconic weapon isn’t the only new piece of content from Terraria coming to Dead Cells. The game is also getting “The Guide.”

Version 1.4.5 of Terraria will release sometime in 2023, likely soon after the new year. Naturally, Version 1.4.5 of the game won’t only include Dead Cells crossover content. However, the news of the Dead Cells collaboration is the only new information we gleaned about the upcoming version, so stay tuned for more news about what new features we can expect in Version 1.4.5 of Terraria. For Dead Cells fans, you can check out the official trailer below for a glimpse of the new update there.