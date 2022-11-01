Dead Cells’ next indie crossover event teased, may feature Hotline Miami alongside Shovel Knight and more

One of the first games to come out of the indie roguelike boom, Dead Cells quickly established itself as a classic of the genre. But little did we know at the time that its initial success was only the beginning for the game, which has seen regular balance and content updates since its release in 2018. Among the various DLC packs (many of which have been free) have been quite a few crossovers with other indie titles, usually including a skin and a weapon for each franchise. And, after a few hints and announcements on developer Motion Twin’s Twitter account, it seems like we know who will be making their way to the game next.

After 2021’s Everyone is Here update, which included appearances from Skul, Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Guacamelee, a new mega reunion appears to be just over the horizon. So far, characters from Shovel Knight, Katana Zero, and Slay the Spire have all been officially confirmed to be joining the fray. The most recent teaser, though, featured a broken door and a golden bat, along with the phrase “hold the phone!” Discerning fans have pieced together the clues that this most likely implies the inclusion of Jacket from the high-speed action game Hotline Miami.

Despite being in its fourth year (and fifth since early access) 2022 has been a big one for Dead Cells. There was already the release of the sizeable The Queen and the Sea DLC as well as the Breaking Barriers update that brought a slew of detailed new accessibility options. Last June, the team revealed an ambitious 2022 roadmap, which included an intense boss rush mode and a “surprise,” while also dubbing 2023 “the most exciting year in Dead Cells’ history.”