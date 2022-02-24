The Ascent has been confirmed for PS4 and PS5, launching in March

Previous Xbox console exclusive role-playing isometric twin-stick shooter The Ascent has been officially confirmed for release on PS4 and PS5. Publisher Curve Digital has also revealed the release date for the Neon Giant developed shooter on PlayStation. It’s launching soon on Sony’s consoles.

The release date of the Ascent on PS4 and PS5 is March 24. Curve Digital revealed the game’s PlayStation release date with a short launch announcement reveal trailer on YouTube that focuses on the game’s critical reception, which you can watch below:

Players on PS4 and PS5 who pre-order The Ascent will unlock the console exclusive bonus RPEG 33 weapon. It’s exclusive to those that pre-order the game on PS4 or PS5. The PlayStation pre-order bonus rocket launcher is an energy-type weapon with a unique laser sight, colored a nifty PlayStation blue.

The Ascent has been rumored for a PlayStation release for some time now, with the cyberpunk game being rated for Sony’s consoles back in December 2021 on the Taiwan Entertainment Software Rating board. The game featured full crossplay on Xbox and PC, so, hopefully, PlayStation owners can play with others across all platforms. It’s a hope, too, that features such as ray-tracing and a performance mode are in the PS5 version of the game at launch, unlike the Xbox Series X edition of the indie-developed game.