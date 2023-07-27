The Best Zelda Games Have Finally Arrived on Nintendo Switch

The greatest entries in The Legend of Zelda series are now available on Nintendo Switch, as The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons can now be downloaded and played on the system. These incredible titles are only available to those who subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, where they are part of the Game Boy app.

Unlike most entries in The Legend of Zelda series, the Oracle games were produced by a third-party developer, though Nintendo still published them. The Oracle titles were developed by Flagship, a Capcom subsidiary tasked with creating two portable entries in The Legend of Zelda series for the Game Boy Color.

The Legend of Zelda Oracle of Ages & Oracle of Seasons is Available Now on Nintendo Switch Online

When Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles were announced for Nintendo Switch Online, Nintendo revealed that the Oracle games would arrive later in the year. That day has arrived, as a trailer on the official Nintendo of America YouTube channel has announced that the Oracle games are available to download now via Nintendo Switch Online.

Both of the Oracle games are amazing in different ways. Oracle of Ages focuses more on puzzles, with Link using the Harp of Ages to travel back and forth through time to help him defeat Veran, the Sorceress of Shadows. Oracle of Seasons focuses on combat and exploration, with Link using the Rod of Seasons to change the seasons to travel the world and defeat the evil General Onox.

These two The Legend of Zelda titles are amazing, but the adventure doesn’t stop there. Once you complete one game, you’ll be given a code to enter into the next one, allowing you to continue the story and eventually take on Ganon. This linking of the games enables you to travel between the two using passwords, allowing you to unlock special gear in both worlds. This means there are two ways to experience the story: starting with Oracle of Ages and moving to Oracle of Seasons, and vice versa.

The Legend of Zelda series might have embraced the open-world design philosophy, and there’s no doubt that Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are incredible games, but there’s something to be said for the streamlined experience that comes with the older 2D entries in the series. The Oracle games represent the peak of the 2D Zeldas, and millions of players can now experience their genius on the Nintendo Switch.