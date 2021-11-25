The Cayo Perico Heist arrives in GTA Online this week alongside several returning game modes

GTA Online’s month of Heist bonuses draws to a close this week, but there’s still time for one more. This time around, players can tackle The Cayo Perico Heist in a bid to obtain a fancy Panther Statue. It’s not just a bejewelled feline up for grabs, though. They can also get a pair of Orange Glow Shades by completing any Prep Mission for the Cayo Perico and the Orange Skull Emissive Mask by beating the finale by December 1.

Outside of Heists, players can participate in several returning games modes: Overtime Rumble, Top Fun, Welcoming Party, and Weed Killer. There’s also an opportunity to earn twice the GTA$ and RP in Overtime Rumble, Kart Krash: Full Auto and all A Superyacht Life Missions.

There are also a few gifts available. By simply remembering to log into the game over the next week, players will see GTA$500,000 deposited into their in-game account within three days after logging in on December 2. Likewise, they will receive the Still Slipping Friend Tee by playing GTA Online this week.

Finally, for driving fans, the Prize Ride this week is the Annis ZR350. To add the car to their collections, players will need a top-five finish in the Pursuit Series for four consecutive days. Meanwhile, they can stop by the test track to get behind the wheel of the Karin Calico GTF, Pfister Comet S2, and the Vapid Dominator ASP. Here they can compete in a Scramble or test their skills against the clock in Time Trial.