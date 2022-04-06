The Elder Scrolls Online makes Morrowind DLC free, adds pet cat

Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle expansion will arrive in June, and Bethesda wants to make sure everyone can be ready for the new content. As such, it’s made the MMO’s Morrowind DLC free for everyone, “starting right now and for the foreseeable future.”

The quote is from Bethesda’s blog post announcing the new freebie. You should have access to Morrowind the next time you log in, but if not, then you can visit the Crown Store to grab it at zero cost. Downloading the DLC gets you access to Vvardenfell and its story quests, which will include the High Isle prologue when it becomes available. Is the Morrowind content giveaway a sly way to get you hooked for the next expansion? Probably, but free is free.

If you want to spend a few bucks, you can also get the new Catwell companion from the Crown Store. As shown on Twitter, the “jolly good fellow” prances about in his own kitty-sized armor and pot-shaped helmet. Catwell will cost you 1,000 crowns on your platform of choice.

There's something in the eyes of this feline friend that seems familiar, but we can't quite put our finger on it. 🤔 Perhaps you can give this jolly good fellow a home? Catwell is available in the Crown Store now for a limited time! — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) April 5, 2022

The Elder Scrolls Online has been around for quite a while now. It’s currently celebrating its eighth anniversary, in fact. If you’re looking to dive into the game for the first time, don’t worry: we can show you how to get started in 2022.