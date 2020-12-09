The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 11: Week 11 (December 9)
Lopes, Salah and Zaha are the picks of the bunch.
Week 11 of the Team of the Week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team sees lots of fantastic performances from around the globe. With fans being able to return to stadiums in a limited capacity for the first time since March, it means that the atmosphere is beginning to feel like real football again, and the performances appear to reflect that.
The best form came from the likes of Spurs forward Heung-min Song with a goal and assist (along with partner Harry Kane) against Arsenal at home, English right-back Kieran Trippier who provided two assists for Atletico Madrid. Lazio midfield ace Sergej Milinković-Savić also chipped in a goal and assist in a great all-round performance against Spezia.
Here is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 11:
Goalkeepers
- Anthony Lopes – Portugal – Lyon (Ligue 1) – 86 OVR
- Ondřej Kolář – Czech Republic – Slavia Praha (Czech Republic HET Liga) – 82 OVR
- Michael Esser – Germany – Hannover 96 (Bundesliga 2) – 80 OVR
Defenders
- Kieran Trippier – England – RWB – Atletico Madrid (La Liga) – 85 OVR
- Juan Cuadrado – Colombia – RB – Piemonte Calco/Juventus (Serie A) – 84 OVR
- Pablo Nascimento Castro – Brazil – CB – Bordeaux (Ligue 1) – 82 OVR
- Hugo Mallo – Spain – RB – Celta Vigo (La Liga) – 82 OVR
- Mattias Bjärsmyr – Sweden – CB – IFK Göteborg (Sweden Allsvenskan) – 77 OVR
Midfielders
- Mohammed Salah – Egypt – RW – Liverpool (Premier League) – 91 OVR
- Heung-min Son – South Korea – LM – Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) – 88 OVR
- Sergej Milinković-Savić – Serbia – CM – Lazio (Serie A) – 87 OVR
- Paul Pogba – England – CM – Manchester United (Premier League) – 87 OVR
- Otávio – Brazil – RM – FC Porto (Portugal Primeira Liga) – 83 OVR
- Rafinha – Brazil – CM – Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) – 82 OVR
- Julian Baumgartlinger – Austria – CDM – Bayern Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – 81 OVR
- Emanuel Reynoso – Argentina – CAM – Minnesota United FC (MLS) – 80 OVR
Strikers
- Wilfred Zaha – Ivory Coast – Crystal Palace (Premier League) – 86 OVR
- Youssef El Arabi – Morocco – Olympiakos (Greek A’Ethniki) – 84 OVR
- Krzysztof Piątek – Poland – Hertha Berlin (Bundesliga) – 82 OVR
- Emil Forsberg – Sweden – CF – RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) – 82 OVR
- Ludovic Ajorque – France – RC Strasbourg (Ligue 1) – 81 OVR
- Mickaël Le Bihan – France – Auxerre (Ligue 2) – 78 OVR
- Jakov Puljić – Croatia – Jagiellonia Białystok (Poland Ekstraklasa) – 75 OVR