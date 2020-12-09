The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 11: Week 11 (December 9)

Week 11 of the Team of the Week in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team sees lots of fantastic performances from around the globe. With fans being able to return to stadiums in a limited capacity for the first time since March, it means that the atmosphere is beginning to feel like real football again, and the performances appear to reflect that.

The best form came from the likes of Spurs forward Heung-min Song with a goal and assist (along with partner Harry Kane) against Arsenal at home, English right-back Kieran Trippier who provided two assists for Atletico Madrid. Lazio midfield ace Sergej Milinković-Savić also chipped in a goal and assist in a great all-round performance against Spezia.

Here is the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TotW 11:

Goalkeepers

Anthony Lopes – Portugal – Lyon (Ligue 1) – 86 OVR

Ondřej Kolář – Czech Republic – Slavia Praha (Czech Republic HET Liga) – 82 OVR

Michael Esser – Germany – Hannover 96 (Bundesliga 2) – 80 OVR

Defenders

Kieran Trippier – England – RWB – Atletico Madrid (La Liga) – 85 OVR

Juan Cuadrado – Colombia – RB – Piemonte Calco/Juventus (Serie A) – 84 OVR

Pablo Nascimento Castro – Brazil – CB – Bordeaux (Ligue 1) – 82 OVR

Hugo Mallo – Spain – RB – Celta Vigo (La Liga) – 82 OVR

Mattias Bjärsmyr – Sweden – CB – IFK Göteborg (Sweden Allsvenskan) – 77 OVR

Midfielders

Mohammed Salah – Egypt – RW – Liverpool (Premier League) – 91 OVR

Heung-min Son – South Korea – LM – Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) – 88 OVR

Sergej Milinković-Savić – Serbia – CM – Lazio (Serie A) – 87 OVR

Paul Pogba – England – CM – Manchester United (Premier League) – 87 OVR

Otávio – Brazil – RM – FC Porto (Portugal Primeira Liga) – 83 OVR

Rafinha – Brazil – CM – Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) – 82 OVR

Julian Baumgartlinger – Austria – CDM – Bayern Leverkusen (Bundesliga) – 81 OVR

Emanuel Reynoso – Argentina – CAM – Minnesota United FC (MLS) – 80 OVR

Strikers