The GTA 6 leaker may have also hacked Uber, FBI now investigating

By now, you’re likely already familiar with the Grand Theft Auto 6 leak that took place this past weekend. In short, a hacker was able to illicitly obtain a lot of screenshots and footage of an early build of GTA 6 and leaked it online.

It’s now believed that this same hacker has been responsible, or at least involved, with a number of other hacking incidents throughout the year. This is according to Uber, which was the victim of one that took place not long before the GTA 6 leak. In a public update regarding its own investigation, it says that the GTA 6 leaker is affiliated with a group called Lapsus$, which targeted not just Uber but the likes of Microsoft and Nvidia as well.

Although Uber’s investigation remains ongoing, it’s said that it is working closely with both the FBI and US Department of Justice. It’s not been said if Rockstar Games is also collaborating on the matter, but it did issue an official statement regarding the leak.

The statement was published via its social media accounts and while it acknowledges the leak (effectively confirming all of it to be legit), it says that there will be no disruptions to its live services nor the development of its projects. Basically, GTA 6 isn’t going to be pushed back, although we admittedly never had a release date for it anyway.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way,” it reads. “Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.”

Since the leak broke, Rockstar and its parent company Take-Two have attempted to scrub any trace of the leaked footage and screenshots from the Internet. However, they were up long enough to confirm a number of details. For instance, they corroborated a report that the game would star a pair of Bonnie and Clyde inspired robbers, one of whom is a Latina woman.