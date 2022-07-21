The Last of Us Part 1 gameplay leaks, showing combat and weapon upgrades

Preorders for The Last of Us Part 1 are already open, but we’ve only seen a single trailer so far. At least, we were only meant to see just that trailer. Roughly six minutes of gameplay from the remake have appeared online, and the footage looks pretty much like what you’d expect.

Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker shared several clips on Twitter, claiming they were handed over to him from an anonymous source. Baker has since decided to delete the tweets, but VGC has the footage themselves if you want to check it out. Two of the three clips show combat, which is mechanically similar to the original game, but it does look much better running natively on a PlayStation 5. The other clip shows Joel upgrading a rifle, and we can actually see him physically affixing new attachments to the weapon. Notably, the footage is quite washed out, but Baker says this is probably due to specific HDR settings on the leaker’s side.

This isn’t the first set of Last of Us Part 1 leaks to hit the internet this week. Just a few days before this footage appeared, a series of screenshots were shared on gaming forum ResetEra. Forum member ImBald relayed thoughts from an anonymous source of their own, who claimed that the game hasn’t seen many mechanical improvements, mostly just better graphics and audio quality. They also claim the game will support a variable refresh rate, a 4K/30 FPS “gameplay mode,” and a 4K/60 FPS “dynamic mode,” as well as the numerous accessibility features found in The Last of Us Part 2.

Seeing as this is all leaked and not officially announced by Naughty Dog, do take all of this information with a grain of salt. The remake has been subject to many leaks — the trailer came from PlayStation itself hours before the game was officially announced. In any case, we don’t have to wait terribly long to get our hands on the game. The Last of Us Part 1’s PlayStation 5 release date is September 2. A PC version is also in the works.