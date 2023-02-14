The Last Of Us Part 1 PC pre-purchase is live, but fans want spec requirements before they buy

Developer Naughty Dog has announced that The Last Of Us Part 1 is now available to pre-purchase for PC. There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition and a physical Firefly Edition, but neither lists the spec requirements for a player’s rig. Fans have commented, asking for clarification on these requirements before they put their cash on the line to pay for a game they can’t play.

Listings on Steam and the Epic Game Store for The Last Of Us Part 1 went live in the last day or so, with a PlayStation Direct page for the physical Firefly Edition also now available. However, none of these pages show the recommended or minimum requirements for running the game. Understandably, some fans are uneasy about pre-purchasing something they’re not sure they’ll be able to play, particularly when not even the Firefly Edition comes with a physical disc version of the game.

Fans are also keen to know if the PC version will feature any hardware-specific improvements such as supersampling upscaler, DLSS, and ray tracing. All this may be revealed closer to launch in a PC featurette video though.

At the time of writing, there are no PC specs listed on the Epic Game Store, and the Steam pages for the game simply have “TBD” next to each item on the recommended and minimum requirements lists. As a game priced at $59.99 for the standard version, it’s understandable that fans want to know if they can play the game before they pre-purchase it. Although, there’s always the Steam Refund loophole if the game doesn’t work within the first two hours.

Based on the information available on the official Steam page, Steam Deck users are taking a huge risk by pre-purchasing the game. However, Naughty Dog’s Co-President posted late last year that Ellie and Joel would grace the Steam Deck. While it’s not specific confirmation that The Last Of Us Part 1 will run on Steam Deck at launch, it is a sign that the developer is working to get the game running on the device.

Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck… don’t worry! https://t.co/89aMYuTPQB pic.twitter.com/Dti18OhXDV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 10, 2022

Considering that Hogwarts Legacy was able to run on Steam Deck three days ahead of its official launch during an early access period, it’s likely that The Last Of Us Part 1 will run on day one too. How good the game looks and feels to play on the device is another thing, but playing around with settings should allow for a decent experience.