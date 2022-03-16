The latest Chorus update adds ray-tracing on consoles and PC

The cross-generation period has provided mixed results with regards to titles pushing modern technology such as ray-tracing. With developers managing so many platforms, it’s natural that certain features don’t get special attention. We’ve seen this take shape through the introduction of ray-tracing in post-launch updates across some titles, with Chorus being the latest addition.

The most recent Chorus update, which is currently available, adds ray-traced reflections to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of the game. The official statement from the developers mentions that this applies to all materials, which is an important distinction to make. Many games with ray-traced reflections only apply the effect to certain materials, because reflections on rougher surfaces stress the hardware more.

The Xbox Series S does not seem to enjoy the ray-tracing benefits, which is an omission that’s become increasingly common through the generation. Additionally, the PC version also now supports DLAA, which joins the existing DLSS for users with access to RTX cards.

Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing is much less common because it hasn’t been around for as long as DLSS. It uses a neural network that requires the RTX cards’ tensor cores in a similar fashion to DLSS. Instead of reconstruction the entire image, however, it is used only to provide treatment to the edges of pixels.