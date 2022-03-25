The Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Darkness is Rising trailer showcases villains from across the saga

Leading up to the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga April 5 release, a new trailer has released called Darkness is Rising, with all of the villains from across the nine films as they band together to bring the dark side to the galaxy. These villains will be powerful foes players will need to defeat as they explore The Skywalker Saga, with Emperor Palpatine pulling the strings behind many of them throughout the series.

These villains defined the Star Wars movies when they were released to the cinema, and these figures will be prominent throughout the game. We have Darth Maul featured in Episode I, Count Dooku appearing in Episode II and II alongside Jango Fett and General Grevious, Darth Vader throughout Episode IV, V, and VI, and Kylo Ren in Episode VII, VIII, and IX. All of them will have defining moments to interact and battle against players throughout The Skywalker Saga, and eventually, players can unlock them to play as them.

Given our preview of The Skywalker Saga, we caught of glimpse of Darth Vader and Count Dooku in Episode IV and Episode III, respectively. Despite being in Lego form, both villains remained as menacing as they were in the films, with the added Lego comedy and graphically flair of the game.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available for pre-order on the Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, and PC. It will be available on April 5.