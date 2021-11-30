GTA Trilogy physical versions delayed, Nintendo Switch version coming 2022

Rockstar announced Tuesday that the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, which were originally due out on December 7, have been delayed. Physical copies for Xbox consoles and the PlayStation 4 will now release on December 17, but Nintendo Switch hard copies won’t be available until early 2022, said the publisher.

Interestingly enough, it doesn’t look like the PlayStation 5 will be receiving a physical copy of the collection, based on the system not being listed in Rockstar’s announcement. Prior communications regarding physical editions of the trilogy have also omitted mention of the PS5, despite the game launching on the system earlier this month.

The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed.



Xbox Series X / Xbox One and PS4 will now release on December 17. The Nintendo Switch version is coming in early 2022.



While the physical versions aren’t out yet, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition made its digital debut earlier this month, but it didn’t make the best first impression. The collection was riddled with bugs and performance issues, while waves of criticism were directed towards the three games’ graphical revisions. The collection’s performance was also notably worse on the Nintendo Switch than any other platform thanks to an inconsistent, choppy framerate, which could explain why Rockstar opted to delay only the Switch’s physical version into next year.

However, Rockstar has taken steps to remedy the trilogy’s various issues. PC players received copies of the original versions of the trilogy for free, while a recent patch fixed over 100 bugs previously found in the remastered collection.