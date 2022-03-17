The Quarry announcement trailer looks like a true successor to Until Dawn

When The Quarry was trademarked by Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games, it was distinctly separate from its Dark Pictures anthology series. Now we can see why: it looks like a proper follow-up to the modern horror classic from 2015.

The Quarry’s official announcement trailer is jam-packed with juicy tidbits to pick apart. Set at Hackett’s Quarry Summer Camp, the game puts you in control of nine camp counselors on their final night in the titular quarry, after all the kids have gone home. The camp’s owner, played by Scream favorite David Arquette, warns them against doing this — and that’s when things get spooky.

Supermassive has included many recognizable faces in both Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures, and the trend continues here. Beyond the aforementioned David Arquette, the killer voice cast includes names like Brenda Song (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Justice Smith (Detective Pikachu), Ethan Suplee (My Name Is Earl), and more. All those characters can be controlled in co-op too. Titles from Supermassive Games have featured co-op in the past, but not on this scale: The Quarry allows up to eight players online or locally, sending nearly every counselor off on their own adventure during the night.

If some of those players need an easier time with the new horror game, they can get it with “adjustable difficulty for players of any skill level,” according to the trailer description. There’s also a Movie Mode, where you can simply watch the events play out like a narrative film, with no input needed from the viewer.

The Quarry is set at a summer camp, and appropriately, it’s releasing during a summer month (at least in North America) — Friday, June 10, to be exact. It’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.