The Silent Hill 2 remake team is making a new horror game with the Hades, Outer Worlds publisher

It took a while, but the rumors were finally confirmed that Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 remake would be taking fans back to that spooky town. The studio is known for horror games, so it shouldn’t be surprising that it’ll be making more of them in the future. The publisher they’re partnering with might not be so obvious though.

Private Division marked its fifth anniversary by announcing a partnership with Bloober Team. The developer is creating “a new survival horror game,” but we’re going to have to wait a bit before we learn any details. “The title is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date,” the press release states. “It is not expected to launch before calendar 2025. Private Division and Bloober Team look forward to sharing more details about this game in the future.” Given that the release window is a little over two years from now, we don’t expect to get “more details” for a while. From the sound of things, the partnership is very fresh, and the game in question is in the earliest conceptual stages of development. Bloober Team is currently focused on Silent Hill, after all.

Private Division spun off from parent company Take-Two Interactive in 2017, and since then it’s published a library that includes several respected games. Supergiant’s Hades, Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds, and Roll7’s OlliOlli World are all part of the lineup. There’s a lot of variety there, but this new game with Bloober Team is the first time the publisher has attached its name to a survival horror project.

As mentioned, Bloober Team’s priority right now is the Silent Hill 2 remake. We don’t know when the release date will be, but we do know that it’s coming in two parts. We also know that there are multiple Silent Hill projects in the works. Silent Hill: Townfall, Silent Hill F, and a new Silent Hill movie are all in production right now.