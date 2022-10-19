When is the release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake? Answered

Konami is teaming up with Bloober Team studios to remake Silent Hill 2. The remake was officially revealed during the 2022 Silent Hill Transmission, and is the first new Silent Hill game announced since the cancellation of PT, the playable teaser for Silent Hills, back in 2015. It’s been years since the last Silent Hill game, and fans are now wondering how much longer they have to wait for the remake.

When is the Silent Hill 2 Remake releasing?

The Silent Hill Transmission didn’t share a release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake, but fans can place it on their wishlist in their PlayStation Network or Steam accounts. The remake will be a timed console exclusive for the PlayStation 5; the game will not release on any other console for the first 12 months after its launch. The Steam page for the remake lists the release date as TBD. The game is developed by Bloober Team, the same studio behind recent horror titles like The Medium and Blair Witch.

Silent Hill 2 wasn’t the only game revealed during the Transmission. The video presentation also announced Silent Hill: Townfall — a new title co-produced with Annapurna Interactive, Silent Hill: Ascension — an interactive streaming experience, Silent Hill f — a brand new game that takes place in 1960s Japan, and Return to Silent Hill — a new movie. Return to Silent Hill is supposed to be an adaptation of Silent Hill 2, whereas the previous two live-action Silent Hill movies were adaptations of Silent Hill 1 and 3 respectively.

Silent Hill 2 features the story of James Sutherland, a man lured to Silent Hill after receiving a letter from his deceased wife. The original game received critical acclaim for its effective use of symbolism, themes, and atmosphere. The game is regarded as one of the best games on the PlayStation 2 and is considered the best title in the Silent Hill franchise.