Multiple Silent Hill projects and titles confirmed via YouTube datamine

We’ll be learning about the future of Silent Hill very soon. As of the time of this writing, we’re just a few hours away from the Silent Hill Transmission, which will showcase what Konami has been up to with the dormant franchise. It’s also the perfect time to pull metadata from the presentation page and get a sneak peek of what’s to come.

ResetEra forum user modiz extracted the tags from the Silent Hill Transmission hold screen on YouTube. They discovered several interesting terms: Silent Hill, Silent Hill 2, Silent Hill: Ascension, and Return to Silent Hill. Putting aside the first tag as a generic label for the stream, we seem to be looking at three different projects. One is the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team, another is a title we haven’t heard before called Silent Hill: Ascension, and the last is said to be the name of the upcoming Silent Hill movie sequel. In fact, it was film director Christophe Gans who first let slip that multiple games were in the works.

Curiously, there is no mention of Silent Hill: The Short Message here. That title was recently rated in Korea, and its title sounds like a demo to some fans. The “Ascension” title is particularly intriguing, given the god-based plots of several Silent Hill games. Also found among the tags are mentions of PlayStation and Steam, which seem to indicate which platforms the new games will be coming to.

Of course, this is just the latest of many leaks that have preceded the Silent Hill Transmission. A copyright strike for something called Silent Hill 2: Part 1 was recently issued, indicating that the remake will be episodic. We’ll learn more when the showcase airs October 19 at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT. At the very least, some of the original Silent Hill developers have been hyping up the stream.