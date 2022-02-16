The Switch has sold over 375 million games, becoming the most successful Nintendo console to date

The Nintendo Switch continues to break records for Nintendo, with it being announced that the Japanese gaming giants have managed to shift over 375 million games on the hybrid console. The Switch has overtaken the Wii, becoming the most successful Nintendo console in terms of game sales ever.

Revealed on Twitter by game-sales maestro DarkDetective, as of December 2021, Nintendo has sold 375,650,000 Switch games. This is just under two million less than the Big N managed to shift on the Wii (including Wii Sports). To put things in some more perspective, just over 311 million games were sold on the Nintendo DS, which is Nintendo’s best-selling console to date. People are eager to play more and more games on the Switch.

(Data as of 31st December 2021)https://t.co/V74bCu2OPv pic.twitter.com/3CXXZNmCAv — DarkDetective (@DarkDetectiveNL) February 16, 2022

With potentially big-hitting titles such as Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Splatoon 3 set to hit the console even before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 releases, it’s safe to say that those Switch game sale numbers are only going to increase.

Thanks to the success of titles including the still popular Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (which has incoming DLC) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the Switch has been nothing but a staggering success story for Nintendo following the Wii U, which is shuttering down its eShop doors in March 2023.