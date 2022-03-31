The Ultimate Elden Ring Modpack for Tekken 7 replaces eight characters with iconic friends and foes from the Lands Between

A modder named Ultraboy has released a Tekken 7 mod that replaces nine core characters with friendly and not-so-friendly faces from Elden Ring. The models come directly from FromSoftware’s latest title, including the lobster from one of its early trailers.

The Ultimate Elden Ring Modpack replaces Lidia’s Default 2 skin with Melina, Kunimitsu’s Default 2 skin with Malenia, Heihachi’s Default 4 skin with the Lobster, Gigas’ Preset 3 skin with Alexander the Living Jar, Lee’s Default 2 skin with Prisoner, Marduk’s Default 2 skin with Radahn the Conqueror of Stars, Kazuya’s Preset 2 skin with the Raging Wolf Armor Set, and Kazumi’s Default 2 skin with Ranni the Witch, complete with Torrent the Spectral Steed as Kazumi’s Tiger.

To install the modpack, you’ll need to download and install one or more of the mods from the pack to your mods folder. This is only possible on the PC version of Tekken 7. This should add something new to the fighting game, even for those that have played through all the latest content updates.

Over a month after its initial release, Elden Ring is still incredibly popular. Not only are players creating some of the most powerful builds for PvE and PvP, but they’re also making discoveries that could hint at future or hidden content.