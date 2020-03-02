The Wonderful 101: Remastered not releasing on Xbox One due to engine limitations

Platinum Games has confirmed The Wonderful 101: Remastered won’t be releasing on Xbox One anytime soon.

Xbox One version of the remaster was hinted at as part of the Kickstarter. The campaign allowed the Japanese studio to fund the game and gauge supporters’ interest in the return of the Wii U title.

The plans for such a version, however, have been scrapped due to limitations with the engine of the game. It is said to be very different from the one that would be required to run it on Xbox One.

“We did plan and want to release on Xbox One,” creative director Hideki Kamiya told Gematsu during PAX East in Boston.

“But the fact of the matter was that the original engine for the game and the engine for the Xbox One are very different, and it’s not easy to port like the other systems,” he added. “So as a result of that, unfortunately and regrettably, we had to relinquish the Xbox One release.”

Kamiya mentioned that the studio would like to bring the title on Xbox and never rule out the opportunity, but “it’s just a very costly thing to do and we don’t have the ability to do it in-house. If the right things come together and we get enough money, it might be possible, but it’s just an expensive thing to do. We did want to do it—it’s purely for that reason that we couldn’t.”

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is releasing in May for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4.

It’s one of the announcements from the Platinum 4 lineup, which is also including Project GG, a follow up to The Wonderful 101 and Viewtiful Joe in the so-called Hero Trilogy, and the opening of a new office in Tokyo.

A fourth announcement is expected to be coming soon.