This Pokémon Scarlet and Violet exploit shows the true benefit (and consequences) of skipping school

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet send the main character to an academy, refining their knowledge in both the practical fields like math and reading while also schooling them in important Pokémon knowledge. As it happens, going to school is an important catalyst in the game’s main story, and is necessary for you to start the three branching story paths. But what happens if you want to be a bit of a rebel and ignore school altogether? Despite the game’s best effort to force you to the academy, that’s exactly what Reddit user u/GalaxyHunter17 did.

In a post made to Reddit, GalaxyHunter17 outlined their experience in exploiting the game and skipping school altogether. The user managed to exit the starting area without heading to the academy, which caused some interesting interactions with the game. To begin with, the sure was able to hug the face of a cliff and walk towards Area 4, force a battle with a Pokémon, and abuse a mechanic that may cause the trainer to teleport to a different location for a battle.

With this glitch, GalaxyHunter17 was able to catch nearly 200 Pokémon, access most of the flyable locations in the game, and level their Pokémon to 45. This was without their ride Pokémon or any story mechanics. Supposedly, when you skip the main story, there are numerous bugs that happen within the game. The day/night cycle does not work, Team Star bases are abandoned and derelict, and none of the gyms are accessible. The post did not mention how this exploit interacted with Titan Battles.

Presumably, once GalaxyHunter17 goes back to the academy, they can progress with the same story as usual. But as they say, it seems it’s best to stay in school when you’re in the world of Pokémon.